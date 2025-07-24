Cristhian Mosquera News: Dealt to Arsenal

Mosquera has completed a transfer to Arsenal from Valencia, according to his former club.

Mosquera has expressed his desire to leave Valencia and has finally gotten his way after signing with Arsenal. He started in all 37 of his appearances last season, proving to be solid in the defense with his 35 interceptions, 56 tackles and 123 clearances, seeing a decent spell in one of the top leagues in Europe. He will likely fall into more of a backup role with Arsenal, but could see more time in Cups, European competition and if injuries occur, likely to remain behind William Saliba and Gabriel.