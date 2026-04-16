Cristhian Mosquera News: Keeps UCL clean sheet
Mosquera had two clearances and kept a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.
Mosquera made his first start at right back this season Wednesday, filling in for the injured Jurrien Timber (undisclosed) in the crucial fixture. He did his job well as he kept a clean sheet and helped keep Sporting to just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, making two clearances in the process. If Timber is unable to go again Sunday at Manchester City, Mosquera could be asked to fill in again in another massive contest.
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