Cristhian Mosquera News: Nets winning goal

It was the defenders sparking the attack for Valencia in their 2-0 win over Leganes, and Mosquera was the first to get in on the action. In 90 minutes played, the right back scored one goal from his only shot, made two passes into the final third, and won all three of his ground duels. The goal was Mosquera's first of the La Liga campaign in 22 starts, and the Spanish defender will hope to continue this run of form against Villarreal on Saturday.