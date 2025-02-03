Cristhian Mosquera News: Solid defensively

Mosquera had five tackles (four won), two clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Celta Vigo.

Mosquera returned to the starting XI Sunday after missing their last contest, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. He was solid in the defense against Celta, notching two interceptions, two clearances and five tackles. He should continue in a starting role, earning the start in all 21 of his appearances.