Cristhian Mosquera News: Solid substitute appearance

Mosquera generated one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 victory over West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Mosquera came on at halftime in Sunday's 1-0 win at West Ham, operating at right-back due to Ben White's injury, and was tested in the second half as West Ham grew into the match and forced David Raya into a decisive save against Mateus Fernandes. Mosquera has made 18 Premier League appearances this season since joining from Valencia last summer, establishing himself as a reliable and technically assured option in coach Mikel Arteta's backline at just 21 years old.