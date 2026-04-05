Cristhian Stuani Injury: Option to face Villarreal
Stuani (groin) is fit for Monday's match against Villarreal, according to manager Michel, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.
Stuani is going to recover in time for Monday's match, with the forward training the past few days. The main goal moving forward will be to remain fit, as he has only been an option for four games since Nov 23. He is more of a rotational option and is likely to begin on the bench Monday.
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