Cristhian Stuani Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Stuani is headed for another stint on the sidelines after picking up a fresh adductor injury last week. The Girona legend sat out Sunday's loss against the Celeste and will stay shelved until he is fully cleared from the setback. The veteran striker has mostly been limited to a bench role in recent seasons and is grinding through a tough campaign in what is likely his final year with the club as his contract runs out in June.