Cristhian Stuani headshot

Cristhian Stuani Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Stuani suffered an adductor injury last week and missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo, according to Marc Bernad Suelves from AS.

Stuani is headed for another stint on the sidelines after picking up a fresh adductor injury last week. The Girona legend sat out Sunday's loss against the Celeste and will stay shelved until he is fully cleared from the setback. The veteran striker has mostly been limited to a bench role in recent seasons and is grinding through a tough campaign in what is likely his final year with the club as his contract runs out in June.

Cristhian Stuani
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now