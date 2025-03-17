Cristhian Stuani News: Bags another equalizer off bench

Stuani scored a goal off two shots (one on target) after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Stuani was brought as part of a double substitution just before the hour mark and just after the opposition opened the scoring. And, for the second consecutive game, the veteran striker prevented his team to leave the pitch defeated, this time by heading home a cross from the right roughly five minutes after he took the pitch. That's now back-to-back equalizers and six goals over 22 league appearances this season for Stuani, a great average for someone who rarely plays more than half an hour in a game.