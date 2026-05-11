Cristhian Stuani News: Gets late equalizer off the bench
Stuani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.
Stuani was able to deliver in a short stint, providing Girona with a massive point which could help the club avoid relegation. The forward could have a bigger role after this goal against Real Sociedad and the matchup is good, as the club has conceded 55 goals in La Liga play.
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