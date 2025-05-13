Cristhian Stuani News: Goal off bench

Stuani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Valladolid.

It is unclear why Stuani was benched despite his form, though the midweek game may have something to do with his substitute appearance. Regardless, his form remains stronger than ever, with four goals across Girona's last five and six goals in Girona's last 10. For the first time since 2018-19, Stuani will finish a La Liga season with double-digit goals.