Cristhian Stuani News: Logs assist in win

Stuani assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Las Palmas.

Stuani entered as a sub in the 66th minute of play and made the most of the opportunity by registering his first goal contribution in six league appearances, and his second assist of the campaign, as he set up Yaser Asprilla for a tap-in from cloe range. This also marked the third consecutive game where Stuani recorded at least one shot.