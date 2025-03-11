Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristhian Stuani headshot

Cristhian Stuani News: Nets equalizer from penalty spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Stuani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Stuani didn't appear until the 69th minute Monday, appearing for 21 minutes off the bench. He would score a critical goal, as he would score an equalizer to earn his team a point after netting from the penalty spot in the 88th minute. This is fifth goal of the season, bringing him to seven goal contributions in 21 appearances (one start).

Cristhian Stuani
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now