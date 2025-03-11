Cristhian Stuani News: Nets equalizer from penalty spot
Stuani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.
Stuani didn't appear until the 69th minute Monday, appearing for 21 minutes off the bench. He would score a critical goal, as he would score an equalizer to earn his team a point after netting from the penalty spot in the 88th minute. This is fifth goal of the season, bringing him to seven goal contributions in 21 appearances (one start).
