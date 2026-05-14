Cristhian Stuani headshot

Cristhian Stuani News: Nets equalizer off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Stuani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

Stuani didn't have strong volume but he was the beneficiary of Girona's push forward for much of the game with an equalizing goal. He'll likely be asked to create a spark off the bench against Atletico Madrid but it's a tough matchup as the side has only allowed 39 goals in 36 La Liga contests this season.

Cristhian Stuani
Girona
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