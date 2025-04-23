Cristhian Stuani News: Scores off bench
Stuani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 3-1 loss to Betis.
Stuani came off the bench in the second half, with the team already down three goals. He notched his seventh goal of the season as he scored the lone goal for Girona in the 85th minute of the match. He's now scored in three of the last six matches despite not appearing in the starting lineup.
