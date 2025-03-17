Cristian Arango News: Scores one from seven shots

Arango scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

He attempted seven shots in this game, which was the same number as he had attempted in the three previous games joined together. He only put two shots on target, which was the first time this year he has put more than one shot on target in a game. He also created two chances which made it seven from his first four games.