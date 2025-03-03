Cristian Arango News: Scores opener in win

Arango scored a goal off his lone shot, created two chances and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Arango need just three minutes to leave his mark here as he appeared at the right place to pick up a loose ball and break the deadlock with a one-timed left-footer. This was the first goal for the forward since being traded to San Jose and he'll hope he can get back to the scoring pace from the first half of the previous campaign.