Cristian Arango News: Scores penalty in loss

Arango scored one goal to go with 10 shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Charlotte FC.

Arango had a decent outing Saturday against Charlotte although he couldn't contribute enough to prevent his team's third straight defeat. The forward converted a penalty in the 77th minute and registered a season-high 10 shots. He now has 24 shots and three goals through the first five league games showing that he didn't take long to acclimate to his new team. He will look to contribute again Saturday against Seattle.