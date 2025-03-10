Cristian Arango News: Three shots attempted

Arango generated three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Minnesota United.

Arango tied for a team-high with three shot attempts (zero on goal) Saturday, contributing to a listless attacking effort in San Jose's 1-0 loss to Minnesota. The forward tracked-back to contribute one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. The performance Saturday marked the first of his three appearances (three starts) this season in which Arango has played the full 90 minutes. He has scored once and created at least one chance in each appearance to begin the 2025 campaign.