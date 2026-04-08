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Cristian Borja Injury: Dealing with discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Borja failed to make the squad for the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Nashville due to a physical issue, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Borja also missed the previous league game against Santos after being a consistent starter throughout the season, but the exact severity of his problem remains unknown. The full-back would be expected to feature as soon as he's fully healthy, as his presence usually optimizes the team's defensive and offensive performance on the left flank. While Thiago Espinosa is the natural alternative, center-back Miguel Vazquez has been preferred in the last couple of games with Borja unavailable.

Cristian Borja
América
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