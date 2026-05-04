Cristian Borja Injury: Diagnosed with MCL injury

Borja has sustained a right knee MCL issue after his forced substitution in Sunday's match versus Pumas, the club reported after the game.

Borja will likely sit out the decisive quarterfinals clash with Pumas, and it would be difficult for him to return in subsequent rounds unless he's dealing with a low-grade injury. The full-back has missed only two league contests this year, and his nominal backup Thiago Espinosa has barely seen any action, with Ramon Juarez taking his place in Sunday's match. In any case, Borja's absence is a blow to the squad in both attacking and defensive aspects on the left flank.