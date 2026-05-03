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Cristian Borja Injury: Injured in playoffs derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Borja abandoned Sunday's quarter-finals clash against Pumas with a worrying knee issue, Stefanni Hernandez of TUDN reports.

Borja was carted off after getting hurt in the first half of the initial postseason match. The signs are not promising for the defender, who appeared badly affected as he came off the field. If the issue leaves him out of subsequent games, his spot may be filled by Ramon Juarez, with the more direct replacement Thiago Espinosa barely used this season.

Cristian Borja
América
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