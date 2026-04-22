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Cristian Borja News: Assists in midweek game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Borja assisted once to go with two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Leon.

Borja had a solid all-around outing and took part in the visitors' second goal by pulling the ball back to Erick Sanchez in the 12th minute against the Panzas Verdes. The Colombian is in good form with multiple tackles and chances created in each of his last two games. Additionally, he recorded a goal or assist for the first time since Aug. 16, putting an end to a run of 28 Liga MX matches without a goal involvement.

Cristian Borja
América
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