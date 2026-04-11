Cristian Borja News: In starting XI Saturday

Borja (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's derby against Cruz Azul.

Borja was expected to miss more time with a knock he picked up earlier this month, but his recovery progressed well enough for him to be involved from kickoff in the rivalry match. Both Thiago Espinosa and Miguel Vazquez are now on the bench with the first-choice left-back available again. The Colombian is usually reliable for a diverse output but might focus on defensive work in the next few games against a tough opposition.