Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristian Borja headshot

Cristian Borja News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Borja (tear) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Guadalajara.

Borja may not be forced to miss any game as it appears the initial reports about his injury were wrong. However, he's getting some rest with Cristian Calderon starting instead in the Clasico matchup. Having the Colombian available is a great relief for the team given that he can make an impact in both attack and defense on the left wing.

Cristian Borja
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now