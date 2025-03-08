Cristian Borja News: Substitute option Saturday
Borja (tear) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Guadalajara.
Borja may not be forced to miss any game as it appears the initial reports about his injury were wrong. However, he's getting some rest with Cristian Calderon starting instead in the Clasico matchup. Having the Colombian available is a great relief for the team given that he can make an impact in both attack and defense on the left wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now