Cristian Borja headshot

Cristian Borja News: Three crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Borja had one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Guadalajara.

Borja recorded three crosses Saturday for the third time in his last four matches, but he failed to record an accurate cross for his second match in a row. He also failed to create a chance or record a shot on target. Although his attacking output has been solid, he hasn't recorded a goal contribution since Oct. 17. He has made up for that on the defensive end with eight clean sheets and constant production, although that was a bit muted Saturday with just one interception and one clearance. He'll look to bounce back Friday at Puebla.

Cristian Borja
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Borja See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Borja See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 29, 2023