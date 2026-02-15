Cristian Borja News: Three crosses Saturday

Borja had one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Guadalajara.

Borja recorded three crosses Saturday for the third time in his last four matches, but he failed to record an accurate cross for his second match in a row. He also failed to create a chance or record a shot on target. Although his attacking output has been solid, he hasn't recorded a goal contribution since Oct. 17. He has made up for that on the defensive end with eight clean sheets and constant production, although that was a bit muted Saturday with just one interception and one clearance. He'll look to bounce back Friday at Puebla.