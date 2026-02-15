Cristian Borja News: Three crosses Saturday
Borja had one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Guadalajara.
Borja recorded three crosses Saturday for the third time in his last four matches, but he failed to record an accurate cross for his second match in a row. He also failed to create a chance or record a shot on target. Although his attacking output has been solid, he hasn't recorded a goal contribution since Oct. 17. He has made up for that on the defensive end with eight clean sheets and constant production, although that was a bit muted Saturday with just one interception and one clearance. He'll look to bounce back Friday at Puebla.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Borja See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cristian Borja See More