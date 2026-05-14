Cristian Calderon News: Necaxa loan over

Calderon was included among Necaxa's departures for the 2026/27 campaign, heading back to his parent team Club America.

Calderon's future remains uncertain, as he could have only a slim chance of staying with the Azulcremas depending on whether Cristian Borja and Thiago Espinosa are still in the roster next season. The 28-year-old finished the Clausura 2026 tournament with 13 shots, 16 chances created, 24 crosses and 21 clearances in 14 matches played (10 starts). However, he failed to make a direct contribution to the scoresheet.