Cristian Casseres Injury: Ruled out against Metz

Casseres (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Metz, the club posted.

Casseres has been dealing with a nagging injury for several weeks and was forced off in the last matchup against Marseille because of it. The midfielder only logged limited training sessions this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Metz. This is a major setback for TeFeCe since he is an undisputed starter in the middle of the pitch and his absence leaves a real gap in the lineup, with Alexis Vossah the leading option to step in while Mario Sauer could also get the call.