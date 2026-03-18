Cristian Casseres Injury: Should train Wednesday

Casseres (undisclosed) is expected to resume team training Wednesday, according to Les Violets.

Casseres has been sidelined for a few weeks with a muscle issue but is now closing in on a return after missing the clash against Metz, with a full return to team training expected Wednesday. That timeline puts him in a strong spot to be available for Saturday's matchup against Lorient. He has been a locked-in starter for Toulouse and should regain his role once fully fit, though if the staff opts to ease him back in, Alexis Vossah is in line to get the start in midfield.