Cristian Casseres Injury: Unlikely against Metz

Casseres (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor injury and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's clash against Metz, according to Les Violets.

Casseres has been managing a nagging injury for several weeks and was forced off in the last matchup against Marseille because of it. The midfielder has only taken part in limited training sessions this week and is expected to miss Sunday's clash against the Grenats. That would be a tough blow for TeFeCe since he has been an undisputed starter in midfield, meaning his absence could force a reshuffle in the center of the park, with Alexis Vossah as the leading candidate to step into the lineup, though Mario Sauer could also get the call.