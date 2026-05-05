Cristian Casseres headshot

Cristian Casseres News: Delivers two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Casseres assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Strasbourg.

Casseres set the table for both Toulouse goals, first slipping a pinpoint pass to Dayann Methalie for the 43rd minute equalizer before delivering another sharp through ball in the 84th that sprung Emersonn in behind for the game-winner. He was dialed in on both ends for the full 90, racking up three chances created, three crosses, four tackles (two won) and two corners. Casseres now sits on three Ligue 1 assists across 29 appearances and will look to stay productive over the final two matches before a likely summer move with transfer buzz heating up around him.

Cristian Casseres
Toulouse
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