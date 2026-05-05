Cristian Casseres News: Delivers two assists in win

Casseres assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Strasbourg.

Casseres set the table for both Toulouse goals, first slipping a pinpoint pass to Dayann Methalie for the 43rd minute equalizer before delivering another sharp through ball in the 84th that sprung Emersonn in behind for the game-winner. He was dialed in on both ends for the full 90, racking up three chances created, three crosses, four tackles (two won) and two corners. Casseres now sits on three Ligue 1 assists across 29 appearances and will look to stay productive over the final two matches before a likely summer move with transfer buzz heating up around him.