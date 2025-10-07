Casseres became an undisputed starter in the midfield for TeFeCe, growing his role in his first two seasons at the club and confirming it in the early stretch of his third. The Venezuelan is key on both sides of the ball, starting the season on the same basis as last year, although he still has to find goal contributions. Casseres was on the bench in the game against Nantes following two consecutive away losses, as coach Carles Martinez was looking to find a spark in the midfield and the right pairing between Casseres, Mario Sauer, and Abu Francis. The important win against Lyon in the last game after a brilliant comeback will likely lock in Casseres as an undisputed starter moving forward, with combinations alongside the other two.