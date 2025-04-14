Fantasy Soccer
Cristian Casseres News: Makes four interceptions in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Casseres generated two shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Lille.

Casseres led Toulouse with a season-high four interceptions, but couldn't help them avoid the loss at home. The midfielder also won the second-most duels (four) for his side in the match. He has one goal and three assists in 27 appearances (26 starts).

