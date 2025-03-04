Cristian Casseres News: Notches assist in 4-0 win

Casseres assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Angers.

Casseres helped his squad open the scoring by feeding the ball to Frank Magri, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 51st minute. The assist marked the second of the season for Casseres, who registered a minimum of two chances created for the seventh time this season. He also pushed his streak up to 20 consecutive appearances with at least one tackle won.