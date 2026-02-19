Cristian Casseres News: Set for suspension

Casseres is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Casseres picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the clash against Rennes on Feb. 28. The midfielder has been a locked-in starter in central midfield for the TeFeCe, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Alexis Vossah or Mario Sauer lined up as potential replacements to plug the gap in the engine room.