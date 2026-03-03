Cristian Dajome News: Assist in start

Dajome assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

After a two-month-long respite, Dajome began his 2026 with a start before logging three consecutive substitute appearances, none of which include a goal or an assist on his part. Since February, he has started four of five Santos game, but it was Tuesday that saw him finally contribute to the team's scoresheet with an assist of a Ezequiel Bullaude goal.