Cristian Dajome News: Records three crosses in loss

Dajome recorded three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Puebla.

Dajome struggled in 45 minutes as a wing-back, after which he was replaced by Ramiro Sordo in the weekend's clash. The Colombian did raise his numbers to five crosses (none accurate) and one chance created over four Clausura appearances. He has played two half-games since returning from suspension but hasn't been very dangerous for opposing defenses, and that's likely to remain the case unless the team reverts to a formation that allows natural wingers.