Cristian Dajome News: Scores as substitute Saturday

Dajome scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus America.

Dajome made an immediate impact during a late appearance, taking advantage of a defensive distraction to level the scoring in the 83rd minute against the Azulcremas. That was the lone shot he attempted after replacing Lucas Di Yorio for the final stages of the match. The Colombian has seen limited playing time lately, but the goal could help him push for a more significant role as he looks to increase his production of 14 shots, eight chances created, one goal and one assist across 13 games.