Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Active in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Espinoza took two shots off target, sent in eight crosses, took three corner kicks, and created three chances in Saturday's 0-0 draw at FC Dallas.

Espinoza was active on the attacking end but could not help Nashville break through on the scoresheet. He has yet to record an attacking contribution with his new club and will look to make an impact in Saturday's home tilt with Minnesota United.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
