Cristian Espinoza News: Assists and attempts 13 crosses

Espinoza assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Colorado Rapids.

Espinoza assisted the only Earthquakes goal as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home. He has now assisted three goals this season and with 13 attempted crosses in this match, he has attempted 33 in the last two home matches, both of which have ended in defeat. In both of his last two matches, he has had 10 corners and has had 25 set-piece crosses so far this season in four games.