Cristian Espinoza News: Assists on match winner
Espinoza took one shot (off target), sent in two crosses, created one chance, and assisted on the stoppage time match winner in 23 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win over Columbus.
Espinoza put the Columbus backline on skates as he danced through the box to set Hany Mukhtar up for the late winner. He has impacted the scoresheet in two consecutive matches now, and should resume his starting role in Saturday's clash at home with Orlando City SC.
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