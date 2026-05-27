Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Assists on opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Espinoza took one shot (off target), sent in three crosses, took three corners, created three chances, and assisted on the opening goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.

Espinoza heads into the World Cup break tied for second in assists, just one behind the league lead. He has been a welcome offseason boost to the Nashville SC attack, tallying three goals and eight assists across 14 appearances in 2026. Nashville resumes league play at home against Atlanta United on Friday, July 17.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
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