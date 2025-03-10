Cristian Espinoza News: Attempts 20 crosses

Espinoza generated three shots (zero on goal), 20 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Minnesota United.

Espinoza produced game-highs with 20 crosses attempted (two accurate) and 10 corners Saturday as San Jose fell 1-0 at the hands of Minnesota. Through three appearances (three starts) this season, the attacker has averaged 10 crosses attempted per appearance and tallied two assists. Espinoza has attempted over 330 crosses in each of the past two MLS seasons.