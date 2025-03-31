Cristian Espinoza News: Attempts five crosses

Espinoza generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Espinoza attempted a team-high five crosses (zero accurate) Saturday as San Jose played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Seattle. In addition to his offensive output, the midfielder contributed four tackles (two won), one interception and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Espinoza has attempted at least five crosses in each appearance this season, managing 18 total accurate crosses and creating 27 chances over his six appearances (six starts).