Cristian Espinoza

Cristian Espinoza News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

dEspinoza assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 14 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Espinoza was all around the field Wednesday with his four chances created and 14 crosses, with it paying off early after earning an assist in the third minute. This marks his third goal contribution in the club's past three games. That said, he now has four goals and six assists in 13 appearances this season, still having yet to miss a start.

Cristian Espinoza
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
