Cristian Espinoza News: Lively off bench in draw
Espinoza took one shot (off target), sent in four crosses, and created three chances in 28 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Philadelphia.
Espinoza featured off the bench ahead of Tuesday's second leg Concacaf Champions Cup clash at Tigres. Despite the limited minutes, he was lively in the attack and created multiple scoring opporunities. Nashville returns to league play in a favorable home matchup with D.C. United on Saturday.
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