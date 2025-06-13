Cristian Espinoza News: Logs 12 crosses, seven corners

Espinoza had one shot (one on goal), 12 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

In the last month, San Jose's team has played six games, with Espinoza available for five. The midfielder logged four starts, and all but one saw him record double-digit crosses with at least five corners. Unsurprisingly, Espinoza is as consistent an option as one can get.