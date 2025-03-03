Cristian Espinoza News: Logs five crosses in win
Espinoza created one chance and sent in five crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Espinoza wasn't as brilliant as he was in the season opener but still contributed with his dangerous crosses as usual. With his role as a set-pieces taker guaranteeing a nice fantasy floor, Espinoza is expected to remain as one of MLS' most productive players at his position for another campaign.
