Cristian Espinoza News: Logs two assists in opener

Espinoza delivered two assists, created five chances, sent in five crosses (two accurate), made three tackles (one won) and three clearances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Espinoza had a man-of-the-match performance here, assisting two of his team's four goals and creating a lot of other chances for teammates. Coming off an year where he set up a new career high in assists, Espinoza could have even better numbers in 2025, especially with strikers like Josef Martinez and Cristian Arango playing ahead of him.