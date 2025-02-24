Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Logs two assists in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Espinoza delivered two assists, created five chances, sent in five crosses (two accurate), made three tackles (one won) and three clearances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Espinoza had a man-of-the-match performance here, assisting two of his team's four goals and creating a lot of other chances for teammates. Coming off an year where he set up a new career high in assists, Espinoza could have even better numbers in 2025, especially with strikers like Josef Martinez and Cristian Arango playing ahead of him.

Cristian Espinoza
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now