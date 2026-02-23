Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Makes Nashville SC debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Espinoza sent in six crosses, took three corner kicks, and created one chance in Saturday's 4-1 win over New England.

Espinoza was kept off the score sheet in his Nashville debut, but it appears he will have a big role on set pieces going forward. He is expected to be a key contributor in the attack this season, and he'll look to get off the mark in Saturday's road clash at FC Dallas.

Cristian Espinoza
Nashville SC
