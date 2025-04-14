Cristian Espinoza News: Nets on Saturday

Espinoza scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Los Angeles Football Club.

Espinoza netted a consolation in the 95th minute assisted by Josef Martinez. Espinoza registered the most crosses in the game, created two chances and also made four tackles, one interception and one clearance. He has accumulated seven goal contributions over eight games this campaign.